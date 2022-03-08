DC's Blue Beetle seems to be going well along in production as new cast members have finally been announced. Harvey Guillén, Bruna Marquezine and Belissa Escobedo have been cast alongside Xolo Maridueña in the upcoming movie. Guillen's role has been kept under wraps while Marquezine will play the love interest Penny and Escobedo will play Jamie Reyes' younger sister, Milagros Reyes.

Check Out The Announcement Below:

