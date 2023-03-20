It looks like the filming of Daredevil: Born Again is in full swing as photos from the set have started pouring in. This new image that we have here gives us our best look yet at Charlie Cox returning as Matt Murdock and alongside him is Nikki M James who is playing an undisclosed character in the series. Daredevil Born Again: Jon Bernthal Seemingly Confirms His Return as Punisher Following Reports of Him Appearing in Charlie Cox's Marvel Disney+ Series.

Check Out the Photo Below:

Charlie Cox and Nikki M. James on set of Daredevil born again pic.twitter.com/PFxywA2B3c — Best of Daredevil cast (@ddcastarchive) March 19, 2023

