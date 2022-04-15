Rappers Cardi B and Offset have finally revealed the name of their little son. Taking to their individual Instagram accounts, the couple who welcomed a child somewhat seven months ago shared pics of the tiny tot along with his name. “WAVE SET CEPHUS,” Offset captioned the picture. Cardi B and Her Husband Offset Ink Each Other With Their Wedding Date for Valentine’s Day (Watch Video).

Cardi B:

Offset:

