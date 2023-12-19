Singer Celine Dion, is currently grappling with health issues. Diagnosed with stiff person syndrome in December 2022, the 55-year-old singer's health has since deteriorated. Claudette Dion, Celine Dion's sister, recently shared an update on the singer's condition. Already enduring considerable discomfort, Celine has now lost control of her muscle movements. Claudette expressed her sadness, highlighting Celine's diligent focus on health despite being afflicted with this syndrome despite leading a healthy lifestyle. Celine Dion Diagnosed With Stiff Person Syndrome, an Incurable Neurological Disorder; Watch Titanic Singer Make This Revelation in an Emotional Video.

What Is Stiff Syndrome?

Stiff person syndrome is an incurable neurological disorder that affects various muscles throughout the body, including those of the heart and vocal cords.

Celine Dion Loses Control of Her Muscle Movement

Celine Dion has lost control of her muscles following battle with stiff-person syndrome, her sister reports: “What breaks my heart is that she's always been disciplined. She's always worked hard.” pic.twitter.com/PjbB3vy3iB — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 19, 2023

