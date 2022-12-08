In a recent interview, Celine Dion fought back tears and struggled to talk about her new diagnosis that she revealed to the public. Celine said that she has been diagnosed with an incurable neurological disorder known as Stiff Person Syndrome. She also shared that she had been having mobility issues and spasms which affected her daily life. It's All Coming Back to Me: Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Celine Dion's Romantic Drama to Release on February 10, 2023.

View Video Here:

Celine Dion revealing her diagnosis of a rare neurological disorder in a new health update to fans. We love you to the moon and back, Céline ❤️pic.twitter.com/9JDA3ajWRb — celine vocals (@CelineOracle) December 8, 2022

