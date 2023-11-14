In a surprising turn of events, celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton has reportedly filed for divorce from actor Lukas Gage after just six months of marriage, as reported by TMZ. The news comes hot on the heels of their wedding, featured on The Kardashians last week. Interestingly, during the episode, Kim Kardashian had advised the couple to consider a prenuptial agreement, a piece of advice that now seems prophetic as the duo navigates the complexities of their sudden divorce. Kim Kardashian Officiates Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage’s Wedding in Vegas! Reality Star Drops Pics and Says ‘I Couldn’t Be Happier for You Both’.

Chris Appleton has filed for divorce from Lukas Gage after 6 months of marriage, TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/ocSm7mckWq — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 13, 2023

