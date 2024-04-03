Prepare for a supernatural rollercoaster like no other with Netflix's latest series, Dead Boy Detectives. George Rexstrew and Jayden Revri step into the shoes of Edwin Payne and Charles Rowland, a dynamic duo of best friends who also happen to be ghosts. Together, they embark on thrilling adventures, tackling paranormal cases in the mortal realm with a mix of wit, charm, and otherworldly abilities. But they're not alone in their escapades; they're joined by a stellar supporting cast including Kassius Nelson, Yuyu Kitamura, Jenn Lyon, Briana Cuoco, Lukas Gage, David Iacono, and Ruth Connell. Dead Boy Detectives will release on April 25. Dead Boy Detectives Teaser: Netflix’s Whodunit Supernatural Show Promises Plentiful Of Chills! (Watch Video).

Watch Dead Boy Detectives Trailer

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)