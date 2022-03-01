Colton Underwood is no more a bachelor. As the reality show star announced his engagement to his boyfriend Jordan C Brown on February 28. “After my birthday, Jordan and I went to Big Sur for a weekend getaway to decompress and relax in nature,” Colton said in a statement to People. The couple also confirmed the news by sharing lovely posts on social media.

Colton Underwood:

Jordan C Brown:

