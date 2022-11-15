According to latest reports, Demi Moore and Daniel Humm have called off their relationship. As per a report in PEOPLE, the couple broke up after than a year of dating. A source was quoted as saying, “She's in a good place. She's happy and enjoying her children and her friends.” Demi and Daniel have not made any comments about their split yet. Jennifer Lopez Reveals How Ben Affleck Emailed Her After His Split From Ana de Armas.

Demi Moore & Daniel Humm Spilt

Demi Moore, Daniel Humm Split After Less Than a Year of Dating: 'She's in a Good Place,' Source Says https://t.co/a4WZA5DqQK — People (@people) November 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)