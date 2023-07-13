The Writers Guild of America (WGA) has been on strike since May 2, seeking a fair deal with the AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers). Now, the SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) has joined the WGA strike. Recently, the Disney CEO, Bob Iger commented about the strike which seems to be little bit concerning. During an interview, Iger said writers and actors demand are not realistic with their expectations, and that the threat of a 'strike is disturbing'. His recent comment made it clear that Iger is unwilling to support the strikes and feel they are not realistic with their demands. He said, "I understand any labor organization's desire to work on behalf of its members to get the most compensation and be compensated fairly based on the value that they deliver. We managed, as an industry, to negotiate a very good deal with the directors guild that reflects the value that the directors contribute to this great business. We wanted to do the same thing with the writers, and we'd like to do the same thing with the actors. There's a level of expectation that they have, that is just not realistic. And they are adding to the set of the challenges that this business is already facing that is, quite frankly, very disruptive." WGA Claims Hollywood Writers Strike to Cost Studios More Than Settlement.

Check Out The Video Of Bob Iger's Interview Here:

Bob Iger finds the writers and impending actors strikes 'disturbing' 'There’s a level of expectation that they have, that is just not realistic' (via @SquawkCNBC) pic.twitter.com/pJNyNy0XG8 — Fandom (@getFANDOM) July 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)