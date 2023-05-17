Washington [US], May 17 (ANI): The Writers' Guild of America (WGA) strike has created a lot of trouble for studios. The Guild's demands are yet to be fulfilled, owing to the fact that the strike will continue, a recent update narrates how the strike is going to cost studios more than the amount of settlement.

According to Variety, a US-based media house, the Writers Guild of America on Tuesday pointed out how the strike will result in a heavy burden on the pockets of Studios if it goes on for weeks and months weighing heavier than it would cost to agree to demands.

In an email to members, the WGA negotiating committee mentioned that its proposals would value an estimated $429 million per year. The guild proclaimed that the deal is "modest" compared to the billions spent on content every year, and the gross revenues earned each year by the major entertainment companies.

"These companies have made billions in profit off writers' work, and they tell their investors every quarter about the importance of scripted content. Yet they are risking significant continued disruption in the coming weeks and months that would far outweigh the costs of settling," the committee stated.

The WGA shared the detailed menu it has offered to the studios. Based on Guild's estimates, the WGA settlement would cost Disney $75 million per year; Netflix, $68 million; Warner Bros. Discovery, $47 million; Paramount Global, $45 million; NBCUniversal, $34 million; Amazon, $32 million; Sony, $25 million; and Apple, $17 million, as per a report by Variety.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which negotiates from the side of studios, has earlier raised distrust about the WGA estimates. (ANI)

