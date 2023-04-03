Jinkx Monsoon, the actress, singer and two-time winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race, will star the next series of Doctor Who in a major role. Monsoon will be joining David Tennant, Ncuti Gatwa, and Millie Gibson. Doctor Who Season 13 Teaser: Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill And John Bishop Power Through Robots And Tumbling Secrets (Watch Video).

Check The Tweet Here:

Jinkx Monsoon has joined the cast of the upcoming season of ‘Doctor Who’ in a major role. 🔗: https://t.co/hAdJA8SeYS pic.twitter.com/T8ADOMSTev — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 3, 2023

