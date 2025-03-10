Simon Fisher-Becker, the British actor most popular for his roles in Harry Potter franchise and Doctor Who, has died at the age of 63 on Sunday (March 9). The sad news of the passing was confirmed by the actor's manager, Kim Barry of Jaffrey Management. Barry, in a statement to Metro said, "Today I lost not only a client in Simon Fisher-Becker, but also a close personal friend of 15 years standing. I shall never forget the phone call I made to him when he was offered the part of Dorium Maldovar in BBC's Dr Who." The cause of death has not been revealed as of now. Gene Hackman Found Dead With His Wife Betsy Arakawa and Dog at Their New Mexico Home; Investigation Underway.

‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Doctor Who’ Star Simon Fisher-Becker No More

