In a recent development, Dr Ranj Singh, a former presenter on the popular daytime show This Morning, has come forward to accuse the program of having a "toxic culture." As the scandal surrounding host Phillip Schofield continues to grow, Dr Ranj voiced his concerns about the work environment and alleged mistreatment. The health expert, who appeared on the daytime TV show for 10 years, said he was "increasingly worried" about things that were happening on the programme and how people were being treated. He claims that after he raised these concerns with top bosses at ITV he was "managed out" and has not appeared on This Morning since then.

