Fan favourite The Morning Show returns on September 17 on Apple TV+. Ahead of the premiere, the makers have dropped a new clip introducing the new characters that will join the cast for the second season. Greta Lee, Ruairi O'Connor, Hasan Minhaj, Holland Taylor, Tara Karsian, Valeria Golino, and Julianna Margulies - are the newbies at UBA.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Morning Show (@themorningshow)

