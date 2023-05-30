Indian American model, TV host, author and activist Padma Lakshmi hopes to become the oldest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model in history. The 52-year-old model has said that she'd love to replace Martha Stewart in the record books, after the 81-year-old TV star appeared on the cover of the 2023 Swimsuit Issue, reports aceshowbiz.com. Padma Lakshmi Slams Trolls on Video of Daughter ‘Censoring’ Her Breasts (Watch Video).

Asked if she'd like to surpass Martha's record, Padma told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six Style column, "I hope. I mean, listen, if I'm still doing covers like she is at 80 plus. I mean, God, more power to her. And she's always been someone I've admired, so why should this be any different?"

Padma appeared in this year's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition. However, she never expected for it to happen so late in her career. Padma shared, "I thought it would happen one day for me when I was in my 20s and 30s and a model, but it never did, so I really thought that ship had sailed. So it's almost sweeter happening at this age." Bra Necessities! Padma Lakshmi Shuts up Trolls by Wearing Two Bras at Once in The New Recipe Tutorial Video.

Earlier this month, Martha said to being "kind of surprised" to land the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover. The businesswoman feels proud of her Swimsuit cover - but it wasn't something she ever imagined doing.

