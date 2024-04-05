Dua Lipa is gearing up to release “Illusion”, the third single from her highly anticipated album Radical Optimism. The pop star announced the news with a stunning poster showcasing herself in a bikini-clad look. The song is scheduled to be released on April 11. But before its official release, you can get a sneak peek of this exciting track below: Dua Lipa’s ‘Radical Optimism’ Album Set To Release on May 3! Check Out the Full Tracklist Here.

‘Illusion’ Song

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

Preview Of The Upcoming Song

