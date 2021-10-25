Nick Jonas is currently watching Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi flick Dune, as he took to his Instagram stories and dropped his verdict for the film. The singer shared a grab from the film's scene and wrote, "Yup.. it's [lit]" with a fire emoji. Seems like Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya has impressed Jonas, and so made an effort to put out his thoughts on the same. Have a look.

Nick Jonas:

Nick Jonas' Instagram

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)