Denis Villeneuve's Dune that came out in theatres and on HBO Max a few days was only the first part of the epic saga that the director wanted to depict. The sequel would have been only highlighted if the film had performed well, which looks like has happened, as the studios backing the film have greenlit Dune Part 2.

This is only the beginning... Thank you to those who have experienced @dunemovie so far, and those who are going in the days and weeks ahead. We're excited to continue the journey! pic.twitter.com/mZj68Hnm0A — Legendary (@Legendary) October 26, 2021

