After reports of Justin Lin's exit as the filmmaker from Fast X, looks like we already have someone filling the chair. As reported by Variety, it's Louis Leterrier, who is all set to take over Lin's position. Earlier, it was reported that Justin stepped down from his role due to Vin Diesel's unprofessionalism . Fast X: Justin Lin Quit the Film Because of Vin Diesel – Reports.

Check It Out:

‘Fast X’: Louis Leterrier to Replace Justin Lin as Director https://t.co/IsV5UeRP8P — Variety (@Variety) May 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)