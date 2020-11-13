Actor Will Smith has literally brought a smile to many of his fans. The accomplished actor took to social media to announce the premiere date of his show, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion and followed it up with a heartwarming post for his show mates. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air's trailer is out now and sees the cast of the show recollect some fond memories and the original footage of the show. Will Smith Birthday Special: Taking a Look at his Charismatic and Charming Red Carpet Avatars (View Pics).

The show will premiere on November 19 on on HBO Max. Its been 30 years and the Banks family comes together in the trailer to talk about how the show impacted them and the audience that viewed and showered their appreciation on the sitcom. Will Smith Birthday Special: Hitch, Bad Boys, Aladdin - 10 Cool Movie Quotes of The Hollywood Superstar Known For His Wisecracks!.

Check Out the Trailer Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith)

“These are the people who made me the man I am today. And I couldn’t let this day go by without marking the occasion,” penned Will on his IG. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air follows Will Smith who plays himself and his journey from West Philadelphia to Bel Air. After he gets into a fight with the local gang members, Will's mother sends him to stay with his upper class Uncle and Aunt in Bel-Air. The show then sees his journey throughout and the culture clashes that Will faces.

