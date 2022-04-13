Chad Stahelski's Ghost of Tsushima seems to be entering into development as Takashi Doscher has been hired to write the script of the PlayStation adaptation. Doscher is known for writing and directing films like Only and Still. Stahelski on the other hand is best known for directing the John Wick films.

Check Out The Source Below:

Takashi Doscher will write the script for Chad Stahelski’s ‘GHOST OF TSUSHIMA’ film. (Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/6xygDw4KvH — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)