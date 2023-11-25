Gigi Hadid recently broke her silence on Instagram, sharing a lengthy note addressing the 'evil and disturbing' narrative surrounding the Israel-Palestine war. Amid a wave of celebrity opinions either in support of Israel or Palestine, Gigi has consistently voiced her solidarity with Palestine. On November 25, the supermodel made headlines again by updating her Instagram profile with another impactful statement. She said 'Israel silences dissent by labeling Palestinians and supporters as terrorists'. Bella Hadid and her sister Gigi Hadid have a close connection to Palestine. Their father, Mohamed Anwar Hadid, was born in 1948 into a Palestinian Muslim household. Meanwhile, Gigi's mother, Yolanda Foster, is a former supermodel and reality TV personality. Gigi Hadid Breaks Silence On Hamas Attack, Condemns ‘Terrorising Of Innocent People’.

Check Out Gigi Hadid's IG Post:

Gigi Hadid's Post (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)