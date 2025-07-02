Elon Musk praised Donald Trump for successfully resolving the serious global conflict. The Tesla CEO, who recently had a feud with the US President over subsidies on electric vehicles (EVs), said he admired Donald Trump over the Gaza ceasefire announcement. He wrote, "Israel has agreed to the necessary conditions to finalize the 60 Day CEASEFIRE, during which time we will work with all parties to end the War." Tech billionaire Elon Musk was unhappy with the 'Big Beautiful Bill' act by US President Donald Trump due to its potential impacts, saying it would put Americans "in the fast lane to debt slavery". Donald Trump Issues Deportation Warning for Elon Musk Amid Feud Over ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’, Says Tesla CEO May Need To ‘Close Up Shop and Move Back to South Africa’ in Absence of EV Subsidies.

Elon Musk Praised Donald Trump for Resolving Israel-Gaza Conflict

Credit where credit is due. @realDonaldTrump has successfully resolved several serious conflicts around the world. pic.twitter.com/0EyHHy5Gfo — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 2, 2025

