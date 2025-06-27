Israeli soldiers were ordered to open fire on unarmed Palestinian civilians near food distribution centres in Gaza, even when no immediate threat was present, according to a report. The investigation by Israeli newspaper Haaretz, based on testimonies from multiple IDF officers and soldiers, revealed a pattern of lethal force against crowds seeking humanitarian aid, with the use of live fire, mortars, grenade launchers, and tanks. One soldier described the scenes as “a killing field.” On Thursday, June 26, an Israeli strike killed at least 18 when they were waiting for bags of flour in Central Gaza. Gaza: Amid Reports of Continuing Deadly Gunfire on Gazans Seeking Aid, UN Warns Fuel Blockade May Lead to More Civilian Deaths.

Israeli Soldiers To Shoot at Gaza Civilians Waiting for Humanitarian Aid

JUST IN - Israeli newspaper Haaretz reporting: "It's a killing field': IDF soldiers ordered to shoot at unarmed Gazans waiting for humanitarian aid" pic.twitter.com/fLLHjCcao1 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 27, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)