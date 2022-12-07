With 2022 coming to an end, IMDb has finally released its list of Top 10 Stars of the year from showbiz and it's Dhanush who has topped the list. He is followed by Alia Bhatt, who had fantastic year. IMDb Top 10 Stars of 2022 also include Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ram Charan, JR NTR, Hrithik Roshan among others. Have a look. IMDb Top 10 Stars of 2022: From Ana De Armas to Joseph Quinn, Check Out The Actors Who Made It to the Coveted List.

Check Out IMDb Top 10 Stars of 2022:

Aaaand we have arrived at the moment we’ve all been waiting for 🥁 Presenting the IMDb Top 10 Most Popular Indian Stars of the year 💛 Who was your favourite Indian star this year? 🎬⭐️ #IMDbBestof2022 pic.twitter.com/w6deLsCZ9y — IMDb India (@IMDb_in) December 7, 2022

