Following the premiere of Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny at Cannes 2023, Harrison Ford got tears in his eyes after receiving a five-minute standing ovation for the film. Being the last time he will ever be playing Indy, emotions sure were running high as Ford also received an honorary Palme d'Or at the film festival. Cannes 2023: Harrison Ford Receives the Honorary Palme d’Or (Watch Video).

Check Out the Video:

Harrison Ford with tears in his eyes during the standing ovation for ‘INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY’. pic.twitter.com/mJtRv4wLKk — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 18, 2023

