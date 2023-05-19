Actor Harrison Ford was presented with an honorary Palme d'Or, the most prestigious award at the Cannes Film Festival. The Palme was given just minutes before the first public screening of Indiana Jones and The Dial Of Destiny. The actor said, "I’m very touched. I’m very moved by this. They say when you’re about to die, you, you see your life flash before your eyes. I just saw my life before my eyes." Last year, Cannes feted Top Gun Maverick and Tom Cruise in a similar manner. Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny: Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge Are in a High Pursuit Chase in the First Clip from James Mangold's Action Film! (Watch Video).

Check Out The Video Here:

Harrison Ford was surprised with an honorary Palme d’Or at the #Cannes2023 premiere of #IndianaJones. “You know, I love you too” he said to the audience. “You give my life purpose and meaning and I’m grateful for that.” 🔗: https://t.co/GTXOfaT11n pic.twitter.com/vKOj2nkaTZ — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) May 18, 2023

