It looks like Pixar isn't done telling more stories within the Inside Out universe as a sequel is reportedly in development. While not officially confirmed yet, Puck News reported that an announcement for Inside Out 2 will reportedly be made during the D23 expo. Only a few hours remain until we get to know if the news is real or no. Cars on the Road Review: Owen Wilson’s Lightning McQueen Returns In A Feel-Good, Brief Cross-Country Adventure (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out the Source:

'Inside Out 2' is in development at Pixar It will be announced tomorrow at #D23 (via @PuckNews) pic.twitter.com/UmbSB1gGwi — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) September 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)