Hollywood A-lister Leonardo DiCaprio was recently spotted enjoying a meal with British model Neelam Gill, who hails from an Indian background, in London. The duo was joined by DiCaprio's mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, and a few close friends, according to a report by Page Six. The outing has sparked speculation about a possible romantic connection between DiCaprio and Gill. Fans and onlookers eagerly await further developments in this intriguing celebrity rendezvous. Leonardo DiCaprio’s Damein Hirst Painting Sells for $1.3 Million at Cannes Auction.
Check Out The News Here:
