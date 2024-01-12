It Ends with Us is the upcoming film directed by Justin Baldoni, who also takes on the leading role alongside Blake Lively and Brandon Sklenar. This romantic drama is an adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s novel of the same name. Recently, several pictures from the film sets in New Jersey have surfaced online. In some of these images, Blake is seen alongside her co-star Brandon, while others showcase her filming scenes in a park. It Ends With Us: Blake Lively Transforms Into Redhead for Justin Baldoni’s Film.

Blake Lively & Brandon Sklenar

Brandon Sklenar and Blake Lively on the set of 'It Ends With Us' in New Jersey. pic.twitter.com/uel1DADMG3 — 21 (@21metgala) January 11, 2024

Blake Lively As Lily Bloom

Blake Lively was spotted on set of the upcoming movie “It Ends With Us”. pic.twitter.com/ZKNIqWu3c7 — 21 (@21metgala) January 11, 2024

From The Sets Of It Ends With Us

Blake Lively was spotted on set of the upcoming movie “It Ends With Us”. pic.twitter.com/oQgHXXFs3C — 21 (@21metgala) January 11, 2024

