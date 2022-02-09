Jared Leto's Morbius is confirmed to hit theatres on April 1. After several delays, Sony Pictures has announced the confirmed release date. Morbius is an upcoming superhero film featuring the Marvel Comics character Morbius, the Living Vampire, produced by Columbia Pictures in association with Marvel. Check Check out the film poster below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Pictures IN (@sonypicturesin)

