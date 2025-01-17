Jessica Alba has announced a split from husband Cash Warren after being together as a couple for 20 years and being married for 16 years. The Hollywood actress has finally broken her silence on her relationship status with her producer husband. Jessica Alba and Cash Warren share three children together—daughters Honor Marie, 16, and Haven Garner, 13, and son Hayes, 7. Jessica Alba posted on Instagram on January 16, 2025, saying it's time for the couple "to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals". The post did not mention 'divorce', 'separation' or 'split', but the message is loud and clear. "I've been on a journey of self realization and transformation for years–both as an individual and in partnership with Cash. I'm proud of how we've grown in our marriage over the last 20 years and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals. We are moving forward with love, kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family. Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time." Jessica and Cash met on the sets of the 2005 film Fantastic Four. Jessica Alba Divorce: ‘Fantastic Four’ Actress and Husband Cash Warren Heading for Separation After 16 Years of Marriage – Reports.

Jessica Alba Statement on Cash Warren and Her Relationship Status

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)