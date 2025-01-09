If the latest rumours are to be believed, yet another celebrity couple may be calling it quits. Actress Jessica Alba, 43, known for her roles in Fantastic Four, its sequel Rise of the Silver Surfer, Machete, and Sin City, is reportedly divorcing her husband, Cash Warren. The couple, who have been married for 16 years and share three children (two daughters and a son), first met in 2004 while Jessica was filming Fantastic Four. They later tied the knot in 2008. Cash Warren is a producer and the son of actor Michael Warren. According to TMZ, which broke the news, Alba and Warren are already separated, though the reason for doing so is not disclosed yet. Jessica Alba Visits 'Most Beautiful' French Village Moustiers-Sainte-Marie, Shares Dreamy Holiday Photos of the Beautiful Locale.

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren Heading for Divorce?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv)

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren's Family Pics From Christmas 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba)

