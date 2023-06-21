Looks like more John Wick is coming our way as director Chad Stahelski has teased a director's cut of the recently released John Wick: Chapter 4. Stahelski recently in an interview spoke about how there is a plan to release an extended cut of the film that would feature a complete new character and an extended scene in Berlin as well. When this director's cut will be out hasn't been confirmed yet, but this is surely very exciting. John Wick Chapter 4 Movie Review: Keanu Reeves Impresses for the Fourth Time in This High-Adrenaline Actioner with Masterful Stuntwork! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out the Tweet:

Chad Stahelski says he’s almost finished a director’s cut for ‘JOHN WICK 4’. (Source: https://t.co/yGlExwpK50) pic.twitter.com/gCuScvrmlL — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)