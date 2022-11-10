John Wick is back in the 4th chapter and this time it is more intense than ever. As the price on his head increases, John, being an iconic hitman faces off against the High Table global as he seeks out the most powerful players of the underworld from New York, Paris, Japan and Berlin. Ballerina: Keanu Reeves Set to Return as John Wick in Ana de Armas' Spinoff Film.

