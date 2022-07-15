Now that Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's trial is over, Johnny has been getting back into his rock and roll days. Recently some members from his legal team met up with him at one of his shows, including Camille Vasquez and Jessica N. Meyers.

Watch Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Haley Toumaian (@robandhaley)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)