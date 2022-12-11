The first look of Joaquin Phoenix (Arthur Fleck) from Joker: Folie à Deux is finally out! Filmmaker Todd Phillips took to social media and shared a picture from the shoot which sees the lead actor getting a shave probably inside a jail. The film is a sequel to 2019 hit Joker. Joker Folie à Deux to Have Multiple Musical Sequences, Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga-Starrer Described as Similar to 'A Star Is Born' - Reports.

Joker: Folie à Deux First Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Todd Phillips (@toddphillips)

