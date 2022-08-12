The development on Joker: Folie à Deux is set to begin soon as trades reported that filming for the movie will start this December. Alongside that, we even got the confirmation that Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga-starrer will have multiple musical sequences and is being even compared to A Star Is Born. Directed by Todd Phillips, Joker: Folie à Deux releases in theatres on October 4, 2024. Joker Folie a Deux: Lady Gaga Confirms She is In the Sequel Alongside Joaquin Phoenix.

Check Out The Tweet:

'Joker 2' reportedly has a budget of $150M 🃏 The film has multiple musical sequences and is described as more like 'A Star Is Born' than 'In the Heights' (via @Variety) pic.twitter.com/eA6CxUuMSL — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) August 11, 2022

