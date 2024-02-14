Kanye West has hit back at critics of his social media posts featuring his wife, Bianca Censori, with a blunt message. The 46-year-old rapper has faced backlash for sharing almost nude videos of Bianca, 29, on multiple occasions, including a recent video from a Super Bowl party where she wore a revealing outfit. Despite the online criticism, Kanye remained unapologetic, stating in a video posted to Instagram that he purposely shared images of his wife because she makes him happy, linking his personal happiness to his music. In response to negative comments, Kanye defiantly told his followers to 'go f*ck yourself', showcasing his characteristic lack of concern for detractors. Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Spotted Boat Riding In Italy (View Pics).

