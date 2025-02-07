Kanye West has been making waves with his posts on X (formerly known as Twitter). The rapper has been ranting about various topics, including Nazism, freedom, obesity, fashion, and his wife, Bianca Censori. In a recent post, Kanye shared that Bianca's nude dress at the Grammys was not a publicity stunt but something she had been wearing for the past two days. Ye's posts have continued to capture attention, with one of his recent tweets reading, "Ye, who's your top five baddest b**ches of all time? My wife, my wife, my wife, my wife, my wife! My wife demoralises bitches." His bold remarks continue to fuel debates, keeping him in the spotlight once again. ‘She’s Been Dressing Naked for 2 Years’: Kanye West Aka Ye Slams Remarks Over Wife Bianca Censori’s Bold Nude Look at 2025 Grammys.

Kanye West's Post

Ye who’s your top five baddest bitches of all time My wife My wife My wife My wife My wife My wife demoralizes bitches — ye (@kanyewest) February 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)