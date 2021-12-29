Kim Kardashian loves to document her life on social media and share even the tiniest of details with her fans. The reality star, who very recently, watched Spider-Man: No Way Home, posted some major spoilers about the film on her Instagram stories. Marvel fans who came across Kardashian' stories on IG were left furious for the star to spoil the key scenes of the film with her update. Many took to Twitter to express their disregard towards the star.

Take A Look At What Marvel Fans Had To Say:

So Sad!

I’ve muted everything Spider-Man related on all my socials to avoid spoilers since I’m watching it tomorrow …. Just for Kim Kardashian to post a whole fucking spoiler on her ig 🥲 — △⃒⃘ (@GeorginaaSparks) December 28, 2021

Be Alert!

Don’t watch @KimKardashian Instagram stories if you haven’t seen Spider-Man. This bitch just spoiled a huge reveal ….I’m lightweight pissed — Priscilla (@cillacosta12) December 28, 2021

Why Kim Why?

Why did @KimKardashian just post Spider-Man spoilers on her ig story like she don’t got millions of followers 😭 — Angel (@notangelcast) December 28, 2021

Oooppss!

After what Kim kardashian just posted on her IG story (I haven’t seen Spider-Man yet) - Kanye if you need help tp’ing her house call me I’m in. And I’m livid. — Natalie Eshaya (@NegativeNatalie) December 28, 2021

Every Marvel Fan RN

not kim kardashian spoiling spider man on her story😭 wtf so SICK pic.twitter.com/r0TLW8GSKe — lol (@seskarabooo) December 28, 2021

Woah!

kim kardashian casually posting spider man no way home spoilers on her story pic.twitter.com/eNNncQ5GL6 — caterina (@catekomatsu) December 28, 2021

Hahah!

No I’m literally obsessed with Kim Kardashian spoiling Spiderman No Way Home on her IG story from the comfort of her home theater — Bizzy Emerson (@bizzyems) December 28, 2021

