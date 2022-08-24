In 2016, when Kim Kardashian traveled to Paris, the actress was robbed off at least $10 Million worth jewelry. Now the accused, Yunice Abbas, gave an interview with VICE and told them about why he committed the crime. Saying that the celebrity should be less showy and talked about how he isn't guilty and was just there to collect. Kim Kardashian Gets Trolled Online for Claiming That Her Beauty Standards Are ‘Attainable’ by Regular People!

Check Out The Tweet:

Kim Kardashian's Paris hotel robber talks to @VICENews about the infamous heist: “They should be a little less showy toward people who can't afford it ... Since she was throwing money away, I was there to collect it and that was that. Guilty? No, I don't care. I don't care.” pic.twitter.com/cIq2wTCXuW — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 23, 2022

