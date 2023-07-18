Originally announced in 2020, it looks like Lucasfilm's Lando will be the next Star Wars project to enter limbo as the studio has remained silent about the series since then. When recently asked about the status of the series, showrunner Justin Simien revealed that there haven't been any updates on it for "years" now and that he poured his "heart" into it. Mark Hamill Has No Expectations About Returning To Star Wars As Luke Skywalker in Any Upcoming Sequels.

Check Out Justin Simien's Comments:

Showrunner Justin Simien says that there hasn’t been any updates on his Lando show in years “I certainly poured my heart and spent a lot of time working with them to put together a really great show.” (Source: The Direct) pic.twitter.com/IYmjVrBoit — Star Wars Holocron (@sw_holocron) July 18, 2023

