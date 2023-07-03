Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, the grandson of Robert De Niro, has died at the age of 19. The heartbreaking news was shared by De Niro's daughter Drena De Niro on Instagram. However, the cause of death is not mentioned in the note. Drena wrote, "My beautiful sweet angel . I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly .You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life . I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you . I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama . You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you I’m so sorry my baby , I’m so sorry @carlosmare. Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy. " Lew Palter, Titanic and First Monday In October Actor, Dies at 94.

Check Out The Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drena (@drenadeniro)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)