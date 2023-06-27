Lew Palter (Full name Leon Louis Palter), the actor who played the role of Isidor Straus in James Cameron’s Titanic and a Supreme Court justice in First Monday in October, has died. He was 94. Palter died of lung cancer at his home in Los Angeles on May 21. CalArts, where Palter was a longtime faculty member, shared news of his death on Twitter. Monty Norman Dies at 94; Composer Was Known For Creating the James Bond Theme Song.

Check Out The Tweet Here:

Lew Palter, ‘Titanic’ Actor and Longtime CalArts Teacher, Dies at 94 https://t.co/ykSmPGx6Ak — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)