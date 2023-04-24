Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton made many headlines after they went public with their relationship in February. The White Lotus actor and Kim Kardashian's hair stylist held a secret wedding in Las Vegas and have already gotten married. According to reports they wed in front of six guests and Kim was also present. View Lukas and Chris' Update: Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton tied the knot in a secret wedding in Las Vegas, @PageSix reports. pic.twitter.com/mDz7jc6Lro — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 24, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)