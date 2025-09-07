Elon Musk-run Tesla announced to host a Megapack event called "Las Megas" on September 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. During Tesla's Las Megas event, the EV giant is expected to introduce its next-generation Megapack development. Users across the globe can watch the live stream of the Tesla event. It will be attended by the Tesla community insiders and influencers, among other people, at 5 PM ET and 8 PM PT. Elon Musk Urges Talented Workers To Join Tesla Silicon Team ‘To Work on Chips That Save Lives’; Gives Update on AI5 and AI6 Chips.

Tesla Megapack Event Set on September 8, 2025

Megapack presentation on Monday https://t.co/auCkle4puK — Tesla (@Tesla) September 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)