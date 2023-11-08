Matthew Perry, well-known for his role as Chandler Bing on FRIENDS, reportedly took a stand against a proposed plotline where his character would cheat on Monica. His reasoning stemmed from a concern that viewers might not forgive such an act. Perry's principled stance led the show's writers to discard the storyline, reflecting his commitment to the characters' integrity. Matthew Perry passed away on October 28, 2023, leaving behind a legacy in the entertainment industry. Matthew Perry Passes Away: 'Devastating'! FRIENDS Cast Mourns the Loss of Their 'Brother' - Reports.

See Latest Update about FRIENDS Here:

Matthew Perry had ‘Friends’ writers cut out a storyline of his character Chandler cheating on Monica because he feared viewers would never forgive it. pic.twitter.com/El23PrnuGg — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)