Mia Goth has been spotted on the set of MaXXXine in curly blonde hair, wearing a denim corset top and jeans, and is seen getting out of a car. Ti West will complete his horror trilogy with MaXXXine which is a sequel to his films X and Pearl. The film will pick up with Maxine after the violent events of X, and will follow her journey as she sets out to make it as a star 1980s Los Angeles. Blade: Mia Goth Joins Mahershala Ali for Marvel’s 2024 Film.

View Mia Goth's New Look:

Mia Goth on the set of Ti West’s ‘MaXXXine’ https://t.co/py9njQcLWM — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) April 13, 2023

